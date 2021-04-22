It was an old-time, frontier-day-kinda cattle rustling.
This theft of a Manhattan calf happened on Good Friday, And its eventual happy ending would come about through a truly 21st century phenomenon – Facebook.
But back to the beginning, Friday morning April 2:
Over Easter weekend, while Jenifer Carr and the rest of her Manhattan neighbors were busying themselves with the normal things that normal people do, someone was reenacting the most dastardly of Western crimes – cattle rustling her 2-day-old Scottish Highland calf “Sandi.”
A Scottish Highland calf is not exactly your run-of-the-mill farm animal. A mature cow will weigh in small at 1,100 pounds. The breed is famed for its friendly temperament and ability to utilize less than ideal pasture, making the animals perfect for anyone with limited acreage.
Not only practical for small acreage, they produce great meat – and they are so darned cute with their shaggy coats and sweeping horns. The stolen calf already had been sold for $1,700, Carr told the Belgrade News.
Carr, the longtime owner of Belgrade’s former Posey Patch, is currently running her own small herd of Scottish Highlands north of Manhattan and has a two-year waiting list for her calves.
When Sandi first disappeared, April 2, “We went out for hours,” she said. “Six of us, with people from town, driving all over.”
That first search was fruitless, but then the Carrs discovered four-wheeler tracks coming right up to an isolated section of pasture fence south of their house. It was obvious their animal had been calf-napped.
Carr put out the word on Facebook, immediately got 18,500 “shares,” and suddenly there was a legion of strangers looking for her animal.
Within a day, numerous folks sent her a screenshot of a Facebook ad featuring her calf for sale.
Carr said she had already warned the Headwaters Livestock Auction in Three Forks.
“They said this was the second stolen calf from Manhattan in a week,” she added. “And, this (cattle rustling) is really bad in Idaho.”
She “called every auction yard between here and all the way to Arizona,” plus the regional brand inspector.
“I figured I could at least make it so they couldn’t sell it,” she explained.
But why steal this calf? Well, it turns out people really like Scottish Highland cattle. They REALLY like them. Carr said that depending on color and gender, she could get anything from $1,400 to $10,000 per calf.
“A bull calf that is dun (colored) would cost $10,000,” she continued.
She said that she has 4,000 followers on her sale page, and a waiting list a couple of years long.
Back to that screenshot of the sale ad.
Carr had friends call the seller and ask questions regarding the calf for sale such as, “Who were its parents?” “How old was it?” The seller was vague, Carr said, and insisted the parents had been sold and she had no information about them.
The thief also tried to pass off a 2-day calf as 2 months old, and insisted it was weaned, although it wouldn’t have been weaned until it was 5 months old.
Eventually all the Facebook attention was too much for the thief. Sandi the calf quietly reappeared back in the pasture Easter morning.
“My nephew says we should name her ‘Jesus’ since she disappeared on Good Friday and came back Easter morning,” Carr joked.
“I thought she’d be emaciated and dirty,” she added, “but no. She was cleaned and fluffy.”
Does Carr know who stole her calf?
“I’ve got a pretty good idea,” she admitted.
Has she made any changes since this theft?
“Yes,” Carr said. “Now we’re keeping them right next to the house, until they get too big to steal using a four-wheeler. And Leisel, the mom, is now very protective.”
Carr is delighted to have Sandi back, and she marvels at “how all these people came out to look for a calf. They like to go to the ends of the earth for a cow. It makes you think what it would be like if we cared that much about children.”
Historically, Scottish Highland cattle are the oldest registered breed in the world, dating back to 1884, with mentions dating back to the 6th century.
Queen Elizabeth even has her own registered herd, or “fold” as they are known, which she started in 1953, the year she was crowned.