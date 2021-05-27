They don't advertise because they don't need to.
Since 2004, a group of local seed potato growers known as Big Sky Growers has squeezed a bit more cash out of the certified seed business by selling their "culls'" to the public.
That sale runs out of The Packing Shed at 3631 Highline Road in Manhattan.
Next Tuesday, June 1, will be the last day until fall that the group holds the cull sale, said Brian Weidenaar.
The recent spate of rain kept folks out of the fields, so The Shed is selling culls for a few more days.
The group, comprising Weidenaar Ranches, Droge Farms and Gallatin Valley Farms, may sell 50 to 80 semi-loads of culls out of the shed every year, Weidenaar said.
The farmers like to sell a semi load at a time, he added.
"The locals that know, they come on over. We don't mind selling to the public. But customers out-of-state are getting semi-load lots.
"And we like to be done (with this shed sale) in April,” he said. “This is really the tail end of last year's crop."
Customers like their seed stock between 2 and 10 ounces, he explained – "about golf ball size. And we get culls up to a pound."
Normally, the spud harvest is done by the end of September, and the Shed starts selling culls Nov. 1.
"We're just trying to survive. COVID really threw everyone a curve," Weidenaar said. With the whole world seemingly on hold last year, restaurants had no one to feed and potato growers had no customers to buy seed stock.
"This year didn't get as much press as last year, but we're still feeling the COVID effect,” Weidenaar added. “I don't know a single grower who isn't burying part of his crop this year. It's painful."
According to The Potato Lab News, last year's harvest reported above-average yields. Seed potato acreage has increased in Montana to 10,878 acres, with Russet Burbank the most dominant variety (35 percent) and Umatilla (14 percent).
Weidenaar's son John represents the fifth generation on this farm.
"My grandfather planted and sold on the fresh market," Weidenaar remembered. "After World War II, the market took off. People had more money.”
This cull sale "is just a sideline for us, when we've got nothing else going," he said.