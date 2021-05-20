Great Falls - Earlier this month, member leaders of American Farm Bureau Federation, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Farmers Union, R-CALF USA, and the United States Cattlemen’s Association met in Phoenix, Ariz., to discuss challenges involved in the marketing of finished cattle with the ultimate goal of bringing about a more financially sustainable situation for cattle feeders and cow-calf producers.
Walter Schweitzer, president of Montana Farmers Union, said leaders in the livestock industry from all over the U.S. convened for two days to discuss the challenges all are facing in livestock marketing. We had and open and candid conversation on a variety of issues and agreed on a basic list of priorities and action items. As a group we felt strongly that packer concentration and the lack of price transparency are huge problems.
The stakeholders agreed oversight of packers is necessary and that they should report not only negotiated cash prices but also their base prices and formula contracts. It was established that it is important to have the USDA and the DOJ to conduct oversight of packer activity moving forward.
"This historic meeting has laid the foundation to build on needed livestock reforms and to empower a referee to ensure that everyone is playing by the rules that will lead to a fair and transparent cattle marketing system,” Schweitzer said.
The group talked openly and candidly about a wide range of important issues facing our industry today, including but not limited to:
• Packer concentration
• Price transparency and discovery
• Packer oversight
• Packers and Stockyards Act enforcement
• Level of captive supply
• Packer capacity
The group also agreed to take to their respective organizations for consideration these action items:
• Expedite the renewal of USDA’s Livestock Mandatory Reporting (LMR), including formula base prices subject to the same reporting requirements as negotiated cash and the creation of a contract library.
• Demand the Department of Justice (DOJ) issue a public investigation status report and as warranted, conduct joint DOJ and USDA oversight of packer activity moving forward.
• Encourage investment in, and development of, new independent, local, and regional packers.