Trump administration signals support for CSKT water compact John S. Adams, Montana Free Press Nov 26, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Find the story at the Montana Free Press website right here. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Trending This Week Trump administration signals support for CSKT water compact Wall Street spends millions to buy up Washington state water MSU’s Mamie Hertel becomes first woman from Montana selected as national FFA officer Latest E-Edition Belgrade News Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.