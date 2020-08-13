Farm production expenditures in the United States are estimated at $357.8 billion for 2019, up from $354.0 billion in 2018. The 2019 total farm production expenditures are up 1.1 percent compared with 2018 total farm production expenditures. For the 17 line items, nine showed an increase from previous year, while seven showed a decrease, and one remained the same.
The four largest expenditures at the United States level total $179.8 billion and account for 50.3 percent of total expenditures in 2019. These include feed, 16.6 percent, farm services, 12.0 percent, livestock, poultry, and related expenses, 12.0 percent, and labor, 9.7 percent.
In 2019, the United States total farm expenditure average per farm is $177,564, up 1.4 percent from $175,169 in 2018. On average, United States farm operations spent $29,478 on feed, $21,240 on livestock, poultry, and related expenses, $21,240 on farm services, and $17,270 on labor. For 2018, United States farms spent an average of $26,622 on feed, $21,822 on farm services, $22,911 on livestock, poultry, and related expenses, and $16,775 on labor.
Total fuel expense is $12.3 billion. Diesel, the largest sub component, is $7.9 billion, accounting for 64.2 percent. Diesel expenditures are down 2.5 percent from the previous year. Gasoline is $2.2 billion, up 5.2 percent. LP gas is $1.5 billion, up 2.8 percent. Other fuel is $710 million, up 7.6 percent.
The United States economic sales class contributing most to the 2019 United States total expenditures is the $1,000,000 - $4,999,999 class, with expenses of $113.7 billion, 31.8 percent of the United States total, up 0.3 percent from the 2018 level of $113.3 billion. The next highest is the $5,000,000 and over class with $97.9 billion, up from $92.5 billion in 2018.
In 2019, crop farms expenditures decreased to $181.6 billion, down 0.1 percent, while livestock farms expenditures increased to $176.2 billion, up 2.4 percent. The largest expenditures for crop farms are labor at $25.4 billon (14.0 percent), rent at $25.0 billion (13.8 percent of total), and farm services at $24.0 billion (13.2 percent). Combined crop inputs (chemicals, fertilizers, and seeds) are $51.7 billion, accounting for 28.5 percent of crop farms total expenses. The largest expenditures for livestock farms are feed at $57.9 billion (32.9 percent of total), livestock, poultry, and related expenses at $40.8 billion (23.2 percent), and farm services at $18.8 billion (10.7 percent). Together, these line items account for 66.7 percent of livestock farms total expenses. The average total expenditure for a crop farm is $192,451 compared to $164,447 per livestock farm.
The Midwest region contributed the most to United States total expenditures with expenses of $111.5 billion (31.2 percent), up from $104.7 billion in 2018. Other regions, ranked by total expenditures, are the Plains at $87.9 billion (24.6 percent), West at $79.5 billion (22.2 percent), Atlantic at $42.1 billion (11.8 percent), and South at $36.8 billion (10.3 percent). The Plains decreased $3.82 billion from 2018, which is the largest regional decrease.
Combined total expenditures for the 15 estimate states is $242.2 billion in 2019 (67.7 percent of the United States total expenditures) and $232.8 billion in 2018 (65.8 percent). California contributed most to the 2019 United States total expenditures, with expenses of $42.7 billion, (11.9 percent). California expenditures are up 16.1 percent from the 2018 estimate of $36.8 billion. Iowa, the next leading state, has $30.4 billion in expenses, (8.5 percent). Other states with more than $20 billion in total expenditures are Texas with $23.0 billion and Nebraska with $21.1 billion.