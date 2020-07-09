Everybody loves a parade, and Belgrade will have one this year.
The Belgrade Fall Festival will happen almost six months to the day since the pandemic shut down normal life here, and organizers are determined to roll out a robust celebration with modifications designed to keep everyone safe.
Scheduled for Sept. 19 and coinciding with Belgrade High School’s Homecoming weekend, celebration highlights will include the annual parade and — most likely — the car show. Missing from this year’s celebration will be the popular park activities and the barbecue.
“Those (events) take so much planning, so we had to make that decision now,” said Kristi Gee, director of the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce.
Gee said remarks made by Gov. Steve Bullock last week led organizers to believe restrictions on large gatherings still will be in place come September.
“Having to take on the responsibility of having a very large group of people together is not a risk we can take,” she said.
Instead, chamber staff have set about brainstorming ways to pull off a fun festival while keeping the community safe and healthy. The parade route will be changed and extended so that spectators can maintain appropriate physical distance from others.
New this year, and in honor of Homecoming, a series of mini celebrations will be held every day in the week leading up to the festival, beginning Sept. 14. One idea being floated is coordinated chalk decoration of sidewalks and driveways, similar to what is done annually in Bozeman in advance of the Sweet Pea Festival, Gee said.
Chalk art would further the Chamber’s intention to “paint the town green” in order to foster community spirit and Panther Pride, Gee added.
“What we want people to know if Fall Festival is not canceled, but it obviously is going to be different,” Gee said. “People will be able to come out and be together, but in a safe way.
“We will move forward and try to make it the best event we can.”