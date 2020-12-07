Bail was set at $500,000 for a Belgrade man accused of firing several rounds inside his apartment and at officers and setting fire to the building, which is across the street from Belgrade High School.
David Scott Jackson, 39, is charged with arson, criminal endangerment and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide, all felonies. He appeared via video in Gallatin County Justice Court before judge Rick West.
No officer was injured in the incident.
On Monday at 10:29 p.m., Belgrade officers responded to a report of a man yelling and the sound of glass breaking at an apartment building on North Hoffman Street.
As officers arrived, they saw Jackson throwing things out a window from the second story of the apartment building. Police said in charging documents that Jackson started yelling at the officers “(expletive) shoot me” and “what are you going to (expletive) do?”
While waiting for backup to arrive, the officers heard a volley of several gunshots come from inside Jackson’s apartment. They took cover behind their patrol car and couldn’t tell which direction the bullets had been fired.
A few minutes later, police said, more gunshots came from inside Jackson’s apartment.
Then officers said Jackson leaned out of his apartment window, aimed a gun at them and fired another round of shots, court documents say. At least one struck their patrol car. Police said they could hear several other shots striking the pavement close to where they had been standing.
By 11 p.m., there wasn’t a lot of movement inside Jackson’s apartment.
Officers setup a perimeter and negotiators tried to call Jackson. Officers evacuated neighbors inside and around the apartment building.
Around 1:15 a.m., Jackson’s mother called dispatch and said she had been talking to Jackson about what was happening. She told dispatch that Jackson admitted he had fired several rounds, barricaded himself inside his apartment and had intentionally injured himself, court documents say.
Jackson later told his mother that he had set fire to the apartment. Shortly before the mother relayed that information, police saw smoke billowing from the building and later saw flames.
Gallatin County Special Response Team sprayed water into the apartment and extinguished much of the fire. Firefighters from Central Valley Fire Department later ensured the fire was completely out.
At 2:31 a.m., Jackson agreed to surrender and came out of his apartment.
Jackson was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital to be treated for self-inflicted injuries. He was taken to the Gallatin County jail after a doctor cleared him.
Erin Murphy, prosecutor in the case, told the Chronicle that she highlighted several events described in the charging documents to justify the $500,000 bail amount. She said that included setting the apartment on fire, the several gunshots at law enforcement and that he was discharging a gun in a residential neighborhood.
“Just the danger that he posed to law enforcement and the people living around him,” Murphy said.