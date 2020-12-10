My name is Jennifer Verzuh, and I’m excited to be joining the Belgrade News as a writer.
I’m a native of Montana and it was here that I had my first jobs in media, working as a camera operator at my local news station KRTV and writing for The Great Falls Tribune’s teen panel. Since then my passion for media and storytelling has taken me across the country, working entertainment and journalism roles in Utah, New York, Ohio, Colorado and, most recently, California.
I’m happy to be back in my home state, though, and close to family. While I also love staying in with a good movie or book, I really look forward to taking advantage of the amazing hiking, cross-country skiing, camping and fishing opportunities here when not reporting on the local news.