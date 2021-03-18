BOZEMAN — As an undergraduate nursing student, Leesha Ford focused her research on preventing abusive head trauma in children and shaken baby syndrome. As an obstetrics nurse, she identified babies who might be at higher risk for abuse and ways to provide additional resources to help families keep their children safe. So when Ford started teaching pediatrics and obstetrics at the Montana State University College of Nursing’s Great Falls campus in 2015, it was natural for her to continue with a focus on child abuse prevention, she said.
Now, Ford, a Belgrade resident, has parlayed her years of experience as a nurse and educator focused on preventing child abuse to help create and open a nonprofit crisis nursery in Great Falls. Toby’s House Crisis Nursery – which provides a safe, nurturing environment for children up to age 6 – opened last December.
As part of its efforts to prevent child abuse and neglect, the crisis nursery offers services to families and caregivers at no charge and with no income requirements for services. It also offers referrals that link parents and caregivers to community resources to build resilience and strengthen families. In addition, it provides families with needed supplies, such as diapers, bedding and clothes, as well as food.
The nursery is named for October Perez of Great Falls, known to some as “Toby,” who was 2 when she died from abuse at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend in 2011.
“I feel super passionate about this,” said Ford, who, in addition to her work at the College of Nursing (she joined the college’s Bozeman campus in 2019), serves as co-chair of the board of directors of Toby’s House. “It is so fulfilling to hear the stories of the families that are getting helped. … I just think it’s something I want to duplicate over and over again in every community, because kids are precious.”
Ford said there are many reasons people might use a crisis nursery for temporary child care. Some may need a safe space for a child to stay while they are resolving personal issues or so that they can attend an important appointment or go to work. Others may utilize a crisis nursery when stress and problems feel like they are becoming too much to tolerate, when someone is not capable of taking care of their child as they would like or when a caregiver feels they are losing control. Others may use the crisis nursery when there are medical emergencies or a mental health or substance abuse crisis. Toby’s House may also be used to give foster care parents a break in caregiving.
Importantly, Ford said, unlike some children’s shelters in Montana, Toby’s House works with children and families before children have been removed from their homes by Child Protective Services.
Before Toby’s House opened at the end of December, Ford said, the organization had to overcome a number of challenges, including finding a location, completing all of the necessary licensing requirements, raising funds and hiring qualified staff members. All told, Ford and others spent approximately six years working on the nonprofit before it launched.
The challenges were significant but well worth the effort, Ford added, as she is already seeing the nursery bring positive benefits to the community.
In the first month that Toby’s House was open, Ford said it had more than 60 visits. It currently averages between six to 10 kids a day and can accommodate a maximum of 12 children a day.
“I already see the benefits rolling out to the community in Great Falls and am just touched we’re getting the opportunity to finally meet those needs,” Ford said. “It’s really special.”
In addition, Ford is proud that students from the MSU College of Nursing are engaged with Toby’s House. This spring semester, six students were assigned to Toby’s House, where they each spent three hours working at the crisis nursery as part of their clinical responsibilities, according to Kathy Jaeger, coordinator for a course on nursing care of the child and family on the College of Nursing’s Great Falls campus. Jaeger expects the amount of student involvement to grow in the coming years, she added.
Jaeger said working at Toby’s House provided a number of learning opportunities for the students, including firsthand exposure to child growth and development; opportunities to discuss with staff any behaviors that might indicate developmental challenges as well as suggested activities to promote development; and recognition of the importance of community-based resources for child safety and development along with family support services.
In turn, Jaeger said, students provided another set of hands for both the physical and psychosocial care of the children, and — particularly as the crisis nursery was in its early stages — an increase in the amount of one-on-one attention each child received.
Ford agreed the collaboration benefits both MSU Bobcat nursing students and the nonprofit.
“It’s a beautiful overlap of professions,” Ford said. “Students learn from the daycare providers, and daycare providers are learning from the nursing students.”
In the future, Ford said, Toby’s House would like to provide services for children on the weekends and, ultimately, around the clock.
“We look forward to being able to be open on the nights and weekends and know that the benefits of (Toby’s House) will also grow with time,” Ford said.
Sarah Shannon, dean of the MSU College of Nursing, said Toby’s House shows how one nurse’s leadership, passion and knowledge can have a significant impact on the lives of people in their community.
“Leesha Ford is an inspiration,” Shannon said. “As a nurse, she recognized that her vulnerable pediatric patients and their families needed a safe harbor during difficult times. At Toby’s House, nursing students have the opportunity to see the remarkable power a nurse can have to improve a community. Leesha’s passion for a child’s right to a safe childhood is contagious. We are proud that our future Bobcat nurses on the MSU Great Falls campus have the chance to see the impact a registered nurse can have when leading a team.”
To learn more about Toby’s House, visit tobyshousemt.org/.