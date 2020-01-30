The Reunion Committee continues to make plans for the big event which will be held July 17 and 18, during Rodeo Weekend.
The location is the John Q. Adams Railroad Park near the east entrance to Three Forks (look for the orange caboose). Meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month at the library beginning at 6:45 p.m. and are open to anyone interested in helping.
In an attempt to determine how many to expect at the reunion, a registration letter has been mailed to addresses and email addresses on file. The letter has detailed information about the reunion and is also available online at 2020 Three Forks, MT All School Reunion. For answers to questions, email the committee at tfhsreunion@aol.com.
“All former teachers are welcome to attend the reunion,” organizers said. “The neighboring communities of Willow Creek and Manhattan are also invited. Hopefully, former students of those schools will feel welcome and will stop by for a visit.”