BOZEMAN – The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Montana is accepting applications for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP). While NRCS accepts easement applications on a continuous basis, applications for the next funding consideration must be submitted by Feb. 5, 2021.
“Easements are sometimes a perfect fit for a landowner who is looking to protect his or her land from future development or to protect and improve wetlands or provide critical habitat for wildlife,” said Allen Persinger, NRCS assistant state conservationist for easement programs in Montana.
ACEP Agricultural Land Easements provide financial assistance to eligible partners for purchasing easements that project the agricultural use and conservation values of eligible land. In the case of working farms, the program helps farmers and ranchers keep their land in agriculture.
ACEP Wetlands Reserve Easements allow landowners to successfully restore, enhance and protect habitat for wildlife on their lands, reduce damage from flooding, recharge groundwater and provide outdoor recreational and educational opportunities. Eligible landowners can choose to enroll in a permanent or 30-year easement. Tribal landowners also have the option of enrolling in 30-year contracts.
To learn about ACEP and other technical and financial assistance available through NRCS, call your local USDA Service Center or visit www.mt.nrcs.usda.gov.