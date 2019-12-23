Mystery Ranch continued its commitment and sponsorship of One Montana’s 2020 Master Hunter Program with the launch of the Mystery Ranch Scholarship Program.
Mystery Ranch will cover the full cost – $345 –for one applicant to participate in the 2020 Master Hunter Program. Once the applicant pool is chosen, a random drawing will be conducted to determine the lucky winner of this scholarship. Furthermore, Mystery Ranch has committed additional funding to support participants applying for need-based scholarships.
The Montana Master Hunter Program is a unique and rigorous program offering advanced education to increase hunter competence, skills, knowledge, and ethics. For more information visit www.mtmasterhunter.com.
