First Interstate Bank hosted its second annual Volunteer Day on Wednesday, Sept. 11. As part of this philanthropic effort, all First Interstate locations closed on Sept. 11 at noon, giving employees paid time from 1-5 p.m. to volunteer in their communities.
In Belgrade, workers helped the following:
• Belgrade Senior Center with general maintenance efforts.
• Habitat for Humanity Belgrade with building a duplex at 16 Skyscape Dr. in Belgrade and assisting at the ReStore.
• Adopt-a-Sox with sewing, knitting, mending.