Kenyon Noble Lumber & Hardware is hosting a barbecue event later this month to support the Gallatin Valley YMCA that organizers said will be “a finger lickin’, mouthwaterin’, family friendly good time.”
The Montana Pitmaster Classic is a sanctioned competition where more than 30 professionals and amateurs square off in categories of chicken, ribs, pork and brisket. The highest scorer in all groups will make them eligible for the Kansas City Royal, a notable barbecue event.
A portion of the revenue generated will go towards the Gallatin Valley YMCA. A blues band will be on hand as well as reps from many barbecue manufacturers.
The two-day event is Friday, Aug. 23 from 5 – 8 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 24, rom 1 – 4 p.m.