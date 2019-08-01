Bat Week, an annual event celebrating our favorite winged friends, is happening again at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park August 10-17 with a variety of bat-themed programs throughout the week. Feature programs will be held each evening with porch programs offered throughout the day at the Cave Visitor Center, and bat activity tables in the Main (lower) Visitor Center.
For more information call (406) 287-3541. http://stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns/
Bat Week Schedule:
August 10 Bats and Blooms Walk — from 8pm to 10pm: search for ten-petal blazing stars and watch the emergence of the park’s largest known bat colony.
August 11 Bats: Truth Is Stranger than Fiction - from 8pm to 9pm: Presentation with Tom Forwood followed by a bat walk from 9:00pm to 10:00pm.
August 12 TBA
August 13 Bat Talk with Jake Tholen - at 7:30pm: Join staff member and experienced caver Jake Tholen for a bat talk in the campground amphitheater.
August 13 Bat Walk with bat expert Matt Bell - at 9:00pm (following the Tholen presentation) Bell will provide numerous bat detectors for visitors to use which lower the ultrasonic echolocation of these winged mammals into the range of human hearing for a dramatic interpretive experience.
August 14 - TBA
August 15 - TBA
August 16 “Bats of Montana” with Lewis Young - at 8pm: Learn about Montana’s most mysterious and misunderstood residents.
August 17 - TBA