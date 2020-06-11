The Belgrade Community Library hosts a virtual Montana Conversation “Storytelling and Public Lands” with John Clayton on Thursday, June 18.
The program will be held solely online. The presentation is free and open to the public. Advance registration is required in order to get the event invitation via email. This program is sponsored by the Belgrade Community Library Foundation, and is the first event for the first Adult Summer Reading Program “Imagine Your Story” at the library. Funding for Montana Conversations is provided by Humanities Montana through grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, Montana’s Cultural Trust, and private donations.
In 1916, when Steve Mather and Horace Albright founded the National Park Service, they imbued their new agency with stories. Stories of heroes such as John Muir in Yosemite and John Wesley Powell in the Grand Canyon. Stories of ideas, such as the alleged birth of the national park idea at a Yellowstone campfire in 1870. Stories of what their agency’s lands could do for America.
Other public-land formats—such as national forests, national monuments, and lands of the Bureau of Land Management—don’t have such well-known stories. Why not? And if they did, what might these stories look like? In a 40-minute lecture and prompt for discussion, John Clayton, author of Natural Rivals: John Muir, Gifford Pinchot, and the Creation of America’s Public Lands, examines elements of storytelling and how they apply to the public land debate. He shares examples of stories from the world’s first national forest to the creation of Muir Woods to the alliance of rivals John Muir and Gifford Pinchot on the shores of Glacier’s Lake McDonald. Audiences will gain an appreciation for the role of story in shaping public opinion, and the tools to understand and shape such stories themselves.
Clayton is a freelancer who writes about the history and culture of the American West. His books include The Cowboy Girl, Stories of Montana’s Enduring Frontier, and most recently, Wonderlandscape, a cultural history of Yellowstone National Park. He is a “Rural Route” columnist for The Montana Quarterly, a history columnist for Magic (City) Magazine in Billings, and the 2016 Visiting Writer in Residence at Montana State University-Billings.
For more information and registration, please call the Belgrade Community Library at 406-388-4346 or visit http://www.belgradelibrary.org/mt-convo-storytelling/