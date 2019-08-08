Belgradian Hannah Mundt earned a Master of Arts-Library and Information Studies, Library and Information Studies from University of Wisconsin–Madison this spring.
Master’s and law graduates received their degrees May 11 at Camp Randall.
The commencement speaker was NFL superstar and former Badger J.J. Watt, who told graduates that the path to your dreams often never goes the way you imagine it will.
“When you figure your dream out, remember it will not be a straight path,” he said. “Stay committed. Never lose sight of what it is you want to accomplish. Don’t be afraid to ask for help along the way, and don’t be afraid to help others along their path.”