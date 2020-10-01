The Bureau of Land Management’s Butte Field Office is preparing its Helena-area recreation sites for the change in seasons.
At Holter and Hauser lakes, the BLM’s developed and undeveloped sites will be winterized to shut off water and remove boat docks. While the BLM sites at the lakes near Helena remain open to the public, most services and amenities will be shuttered for the winter in the coming weeks.
The fee season for all sites ends Oct. 12. Limited camping remains at all campgrounds—except for White Sandy, which will close completely for the season. The gate at Clark’s Bay day-use area will also close Oct. 12, but foot traffic at the site is still welcome.
The agency also rescinded an Emergency Closure Order restricting camping, day use, road access and hunting in the Little Whitetail and Hay Canyon areas in Jefferson County due to the State Creek Fire.