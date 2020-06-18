After 13 years with Morrison-Maierle, Arian Bloomfield has been appointed to serve on the Board of Directors.
In addition to his Board responsibilities, Arian is the Buildings Market Group Leader at Morrison-Maierle. The Buildings Market Group consists of over 46 staff in five disciplines including structural, mechanical, electrical, communications/low voltage, and fire protection.
Arian graduated from Montana State University in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He then started at Morrison-Maierle’s Kalispell office. After six years, he transferred to Missoula in 2013.
As an electrical engineer, he specializes in architectural electrical design of electrical systems in commercial buildings. He has also served on the US Green Buildings Council Montana Chapter Board from 2010 to 2015 and was chair the last two years.
He and his wife, Shanna, have a son and daughter. They enjoy spending time with family in the outdoors with their two dogs.
Morrison-Maierle’s Board of Directors selects the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer and reviews the company’s strategies, financial objectives, and operating plans. The board is made up of a Chair and six members, two of whom are not Morrison-Maierle employees.
Founded in 1945, Morrison-Maierle has 12 offices throughout Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming. As a multi-disciplinary firm, it provides services in engineering, surveying, planning and natural sciences and is ranked among the Engineering New Record’s “Top 500 Design Firms” in the United States and Canada.
