The Big Sky Big Grass music festival, a Big Sky tradition, will return for its 14th year on April 9-12.
“Killer deals” on ticket pricing begin Wednesday, Jan. 8 with a 48-hour flash sale, officials said in a release.
Festival goers who purchase tickets before Friday, Jan. 10 will receive a 25% discount on any single event ticket, or can purchase an all-access pass for just $155—a $50 savings.
“With multiple live events in venues scattered through Big Sky Mountain Village, the four-day festival has become a don’t miss event for bluegrass lovers around the nation,” officials reported.
The 2020 line-up includes Grammy Award winner Sam Bush, the Travelin’ McCourys, the Drew Emmitt Band, and Keller Williams.
The mandolin jamming and swing dancing begins on Thursday evening, April 9, with the high-energy Drew Emmitt Band. Friday continues with Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass performance, a loose interpretation of Grateful Dead songs with bluegrass influences. Festival-favorite Sam Bush Band is joined by The Travelin’ McCourys on Saturday night, among many lively après performances throughout each day.
For the full festival schedule and tickets, visit www.bigskyresort.com/biggrass
