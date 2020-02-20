At a private gathering of more than 100 top donors, volunteer leaders, and health system executives in the still-under-construction new main lobby of Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, Bozeman Health and Bozeman Health Foundation announced the Caring Forward Campaign, which ran from April of 2018 through December of 2019, received a record-breaking $18,203,895 in gifts and pledges from 2,756 individuals, foundations or corporate partners, exceeding its $15,000,000 goal by more than 21%.
The priorities are as follows:
• Enhancing critical and intensive care for adults and neonates; expanding community outreach and charity care programs; investing in innovation in cancer and cardiac care; helping to grow Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center. –Submitted