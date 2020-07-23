Portion of Stucky Road closed Thursday
Stucky Road will be closed to all through traffic between Fowler Road and Cottonwood Road on Thursday July 23, from 7 am to 4 pm for road construction, Gallatin County Road Department said in a release.
Officials are asking folks to use alternative routes during this time. For questions, contact the Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department at 406-582-3250.
Library hosts virtual talk on news in the modern age
The Belgrade Community Library will host a virtual Montana Conversation “What’s Happening to the News?” with Dennis Swibold on Thursday, July 30, at 6 p.m.
The program will be held solely online. The presentation is free and open to the public. Advance registration is required in order to get the event invitation via email. This program is sponsored by the Belgrade Community Library Foundation and presented by Humanities Montana. This program is part of the “Democracy and the Informed Citizen” Initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils. The initiative seeks to deepen the public’s knowledge and appreciation of the vital connections between democracy, the humanities, journalism, and an informed citizenry.
Professor Dennis Swibold will guide audiences through the revolutionary changes facing today’s fast-paced news media. Never has so much news been available: the trick is knowing how to find it and how to judge its credibility. Swibold will point to tools and techniques for staying well-informed amid today’s virtual blizzard of information.
Dennis Swibold, of Missoula, is a professor and director at the University of Montana’s School of Journalism where he has taught for 27 years. He earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona in 1979 and a master’s in journalism from UM in 1991. Dennis is the author of “Copper Chorus: Mining, Politics and the Montana Press, 1889-1959,” a history of industrial domination of Montana newspapers. The work won the Western Writers of America’s 2007 award for best work of contemporary nonfiction. He continues to research and report on public affairs issues and lead conversations about the changing face of journalism. In 2014, he taught a graduate course in American political journalism at Shanghai International Studies University.
For more information and registration, call the Belgrade Community Library at 406-388-4346 or visit http://www.belgradelibrary.org/mt-convo-news/
Telecommunications failure affecting calls in SC Montana
A telecommunications failure in Helena is causing intermittent phone issues across South Central Montana, including Gallatin County.
The failure is affecting the ability to reliably place telephone calls across numerous service providers in the reigon and may affect the ability to reliably place 911 calls.
If an emergency occurs and your 911 call does not go through, immediately hang up and try again.
It is unknown how long the issue will take to resolve and it is affecting numerous telecommunication providers in Gallatin County. Issues are intermittent, so if a call does not go through, hang up and try again.
Sheriff’s Office warns of scams happening in area
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous calls of a scam involving callers stating they are from Social Security. The caller gives them a false name of an officer and gives a bogus case number. This is a scam. Social Security won’t contact you over the phone for payment or ask for your personal information. Never give out personal information to someone soliciting it over the phone. If you think the call might be valid, look up the phone number and call them directly.
Another scam circulating the area is a computer repairman calling indicating there is an issue with your computer. They will ask you to log onto your computer and then walk you through a series of steps for the scammer to gain access to your computer. This allows the scammer to install malware and spyware.
These scammers are aggressive, convincing, and persistent. Do not give them any information. Hang up the phone and do not respond in any way.
Woman cyclist rescued
On July 14 at 7 p.m., Gallatin County 911 received a call reporting an injured mountain biker on the South Cottonwood Canyon Trail.
The 57-year-old woman had fallen approximately 30 feet down a steep embankment. Another mountain biker headed up the hill heard someone calling help from below the trail and was able to scrabble down to her. The man had prior experience as a first responder and was able to coordinate other people on the trail to stay with the woman and to look for the woman’s husband. After coordinating others, he rode his bike to cell service and called for help.
Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded and, with assistance from American Medical Response and Gallatin Gateway Fire and Rescue, brought the woman down the trail on a one-wheeled litter. She was taken to urgent care by her husband.
Tech firm gives $550K to HRDC to help needy
HRDC announced a $500,000 contribution from commonFont, a technology services company headquartered in Bozeman and a community partner to HRDC. The contribution is in support of Griffin Place, HRDC’s plan to address future food and nutrition and emergency shelter and supportive housing needs.
Griffin Place will be located on 5.7 acres of land off Griffin Drive and will be the home of HRDC’s food and nutrition programs including the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and Fork & Spoon restaurant. The facility will also include a year-round shelter for persons experiencing homelessness with space for a service hub. commonFont’s donation also supports HRDC’s Housing First Village, an innovative approach utilizing tiny homes to address housing for persons who have a longer history of homelessness.