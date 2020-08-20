The Bozeman Public Library is planning to replace the five colorful, large-scale vertical banners hanging on the north side of the building facing Main Street, and is looking for artists and designers in Gallatin County to create a new design.
The banners measure 3 1/2’ wide x 19 1/2’ tall and are one of the many art installations throughout the Library grounds. The final design will be selected by a committee who is looking for vivid colors focused on fun, community, and connection.
Deadline for submission is Thursday, Oct. 15, by 5 p.m. All artwork must be submitted as a digital file in .pdf format, 150 dpi. The winning artist will be announced by Oct. 30 and awarded a $1,000 prize.
For more information, visit www.bozemanlibrary.org