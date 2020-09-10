Registration is open for the Code Girls United After School program at the Belgrade Community Library.
This year-long program starts Oct. 7 and will meet from 3:45–5:15 p.m. every Wednesday. The program is open to girls between 10-14 years old. Space is limited and registration is required via our website: https://codegirlsunited.org/belgrade/
Started in 2016, Code Girls United teaches young girls to identify real-world apps for cell phones, tablets, and computers.
“The success record has attracted the attention of Silicon Valley rain-makers who want to see Montanans succeed in developing a pool of future local talent,” organizers said in a release. “Code Girls United puts the power of business and computing in the hands of these young girls. You might say, ‘We help young girls code their own future.’”
Code Girls United Mission is to expand the future career opportunities of 4th - 8th grade girls through hands-on experiences in coding, technology, and business, according to the release.
For more information visit https://codegirlsunited.org/