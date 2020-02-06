Montana State Parks is seeking public comment on proposed Recreational Trails Program (RTP) grant applications for the current grant cycle which closed on January 31. Public comment on the proposed RTP grant applications is open through Monday, March 9 at 5 p.m.
This year, the program received 70 grant applications requesting more than $3.66 million. Approximately $1.5 million in funding is available this cycle.
A complete list of trails grant applicants under consideration is available online at: stateparks.mt.gov/recreation and click on ‘Recreational Trails Program’. Copies of individual RTP applications are available upon request at (406) 444-7642.
To comment online visit stateparks.mt.gov and click on “Public Comment & Notices”. Or send comments by email to FWPRecreationalTrails@mt.gov. Comments by regular mail should be sent to: Michelle McNamee, Montana State Parks, PO Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.