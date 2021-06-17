It’s deja vu all over again:
Anthony Levi Hill, 30, of Belgrade, just recently released from jail for beating a woman, was re-arrested June 15 for beating the same woman, breaking her nose, and then assaulting the two Bozeman police officers who answered the S.O.S. call from the Bozeman hotel where the incident took place.
According to court documents, the incident started at 2 a.m. with Hill “drinking all day” and “acting crazy.” When the woman in question asked him to not smoke in a non-smoking room, he “started punching her in the face” and then fled the scene, possibly on his skateboard. He was finally found at 8 p.m. at the East Main Street Town Pump. When two Bozeman cops tried to place him in handcuffs, he punched one in the face and kicked another in the chest and face.
It took a knee to the face to get Hill cuffed and transported up the hill to Bozeman Deaconess. In the emergency room, Hill again kicked one of the officers, this time across the room into medical equipment. When one officer and one of the ER doctor’s tried to hold him down, he tried to bite one of the Bozeman cops, kicked him in the chest and then broke his glasses.
Hill was charged with felony third-offense domestic assault,; two counts of (minor) assault on a peace officer; and one count of (bodily) assault on a peace officer. He was taken to jail and held on no bond.
n n n
The local man who pointed a rifle at a neighbor and precipitated an April 15 neighborhood-wide lockdown pleaded not guilty June 7 at his initial appearance before 18th Judicial District Court Judge Rienne H. McElyea.
On May 9 he was charged with felony assault with a rifle. An Aug. 9 omnibus hearing is slated to schedule a District Court trial date.
According to documents filed in the case, John Francis Skipper, who lives on the 5600 block of Foster Lane outside the Belgrade town limits in the Decker District near the Saddleback Mountain, pointed a rifle and cursed at a neighbor who confronted him over running over a neighbor’s mailbox. The sheriff received numerous reports of a man in body armor pointing his rifle at people. One witness told the deputy on site that she witnessed Skipper hit the mailbox, and suggested he tell the owner he had hit their mailbox. The court filing states, “He got angry and started cursing at her. She says she saw him reach into his vehicle towards a gun case. She told the deputy she was afraid he was going to shoot her, so she drove off, but saw him in her rearview mirror pointing a rifle at her.”
Another neighbor told the deputy she saw a man with a rifle walking along Foster Lane “in an aggressive manner” and wearing body armor. She said she thought he was acting abnormally and went back in her house to get away from him.
A search warrant for Skipper’s residence located body armor, a .223 AR-style rifle, extra magazines of .223 caliber ammo, and additional firearms.
Law enforcement had residents shelter in place for about an hour while they located and dealt with Skipper.
At his June 7 initial hearing, the court ordered him to not leave the state, not to contact any of neighbors on the witness list, not to possess firearms, and not to come within 300 feet of the initial witness at whom he is alleged to have pointed a rifle.
He didn’t attend his initial hearing, but his attorney Herman Watson IV said Skipper had “an accident/incident and ... counsel may have to explain the proceedings.”
n n n
On June 8, Kevin Nickels Lyon, 52, was charged with stalking, violating a no contact order, and witness tampering, all charges related to his original March 30 arrest.
The victim in the case told officials she was “overwhelmed” and “didn’t feel safe” and that the defendant was threatening her. The victim said Lyon’s attorney had contacted her with the defendant’s offer to pay part of her rent and utilities if she dropped the order of protection against him in lieu of a civil no contact order.
She said Lyon contacted her, apologized, and said he was trying to be a better man, but then threatened he would be “coming after her” if she “didn’t drop the charges” and to “ruin her life,” “put her behind bars,” and deport her.
Unknown to her, Lyon had installed tracking software on her cell phone, using it to follow her movements around the area.
The deputy on the case stated that while he was looking at the victim’s cell phone, Lyon called it 10 times. He also noted that on June 2, the defendant started calling the woman at 6:53 p.m. and called 52 times in 16 minutes. He then messaged her until 2:42 a.m., and sent “hundreds and hundreds of text messages ... during the week of May 30 to June 6.”
He has a June 16 court date to answer the charges.
n n n
A family trip to the Belgrade race track on Tubbs Road was shortened June 11 when the 38-year-old father from Gallatin Gateway was arrested for criminal endangerment for driving drunk with his four kids in his truck.
He flunked his field sobriety tests and blew a .194 on the breathalyzer. Later, a second sample tested .169. One of the children had apparently called her mother in fear because the man had “driven off the road and into the ditch several times.” The mother suggested the 14-year-old drive them to Tubbs Road, which she did.
The father was charged with three counts of criminal child endangerment, and one count of obstructing a police officer.
n n n
A call to the Forest Mobile Home Park off Norris Road ended with a broken finger and arrest for Timothy Mark Dobbs, 44, who is accused of domestic assault.
Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies answered a call at 9:15 p.m. and found the defendant “highly intoxicated” and “mad,” according to court reports. They discovered a broken door frame inside the address, and a victim who was bloodied and scraped with torn clothes.
Documents say the defendant beat the victim, who then called a neighbor to try to de-escalate the situation. The report states the defendant then pushed her around.
Dobbs insisted he had neither been in the house nor seen the victim. He also said he didn’t know how he had broken his finger, but it wasn’t from hitting the victim.
He was booked into jail for first offense domestic assault and held without bond.
n n n
The following incident happened outside the Belgrade News circulation area, but the charging documents tell so much more than what has been reported elsewhere that we’re going to share all the additional details. So, here we go.
What was reported June 11 as a “bank robbery” of the First Security branch on South Cottonwood Road in Bozeman started when two men in suits threatened the bank manager, said they had guns, and tried to get money from a specific account, on the supposed say-so of the account holder.
Travis Wayne Irwin, 32, and Avram Maccabee Orhai, 36, both of Bozeman, actually started their escapades earlier that day at J.C. Billion Auto, where they tried to purchase a new Ram Rebel truck on the business account of a previous employer, Jalal Neishabouri. (The day before, Nesihabouri filed a criminal complaint that Irwin had been trying to illegally access his business accounts).
When the salesman at Billion wouldn’t sell them the $56,885 truck, they then went across the road to First Security Bank at noon.
Irwin demanded that the bank manager give him $150,000 from Neishabouri’s account, on the basis of his say-so. The manager said banking didn’t work that way, and Irwin reached into the inside pocket of his suit jacket as if he had a gun, saying, “Tell them you got robbed at gunpoint, if you have to.”
The court documents say the manager calmed Irwin down as he pressed the bank’s silent alarm. The bank’s alarm company told the police they received five alarm calls from bank employees at the time.
When they didn’t get any money, Irwin and Orhai went to smoke outside, where they were detained by Bozeman police officers who had just responded to the alarms and were setting up a perimeter outside the bank.
A bank cashier told them that there were “two men dressed in suits inside the bank threatening the bank manager and threatening they might have guns.”
A bank employee told the officers she recognized the two men as having been outside the bank two days earlier, smoking cigarettes for several hours.
Irwin, who was already on felony probation, was charged with felony robbery and is the subject of an ongoing investigation for attempted theft from Neishabouri. Orhai was charged with one count of felony robbery by accountability. Both were held without bond.
Jalal Neishabouri owns the Rocky Mountain Rug Gallery in Bozeman.
---
On June 16 the state Department of Corrections issued a “pick up and hold” order for James Tobias Goetz of Bozeman for the probation violations of meth use and burglary.