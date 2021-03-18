Every week the Belgrade News ‘police blotter’ can count on a requisite number of DUI and domestic assault reports. This week is no different, except there was a kidnapping involving a machete.
Last Saturday, March 13, the Gallatin Sheriff got a report of attempted kidnapping and attempted murder in the vicinity of Moffit Gulch Road and Interstate 90. The caller reported the suspect vehicle was traveling westbound on I-90 up to 120 mph. Around 4 p.m., a patrol car pulled over the vehicle in question near the Bear Canyon freeway exit east of Bozeman.
By Monday a District Court judge had set a $500,000 bail for the machete wielder Isaac Cardona, 42, of Belgrade, and $300,000 for his friend and getaway driver, Jamey Charon II, 24, of Manhattan,
According to the sheriff’s report, the initial report came an individual in another car who had just dropped off a woman who had agreed to talk to Charon. When she got in the car, though, Cardona was hiding in the back. As the woman approached the car, he jumped out of the back seat and started swinging the machete at her and punching her. The woman then attempted to get back into Charon’s car and lock herself in, but Cardona broke the windows with the machete, and attacked the first reporting vehicle with same.
Charon drove off again, at a reported 110 mph, with the woman in the front seat and Cardona in the back. He continued to punch her from the front seat, while screaming obscenities and threatening to kill her. He also gave her a towel to wipe the blood off her face so people in passing cars wouldn’t get suspicious.
When eventually stopped by a deputy sheriff, the woman said Cardona had coached her to say the original reporting driver had actually injured her and broken out the window. And that, of course, he loved her.
The reporting driver told sheriff’s deputies that Cardona threw rocks at his car and attacked it with his machete, and that Charon stabbed his car with a knife, while Cardona attempted to use the machete to break out the windows of the first car. An independent witness in the vicinity told deputies that there was “shouting, swearing, and the sounds of a physical altercation.”
Cardona was charged with felony aggravated kidnapping, assault with a weapon and witness tampering. Charon was charged with felony aggravated kidnapping.
n n n
James Judd Schwartz, 48, of Virginia City, was stopped in the vicinity of a casino on West Main in Bozeman. He was stopped for violating probation by being in a gambling den. He finished the evening by being arrested for both heroin and meth possession.
n n n
A Belgrade man, 39, was arrested March 15 for 1st offense DUI after a two-vehicle crash on the Frontage Road and Thorpe Road.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol report, the man was driving a Ford truck that rear-ended a Chevy Suburban carrying seven occupants. The Suburban’s driver said he saw the Ford driver approaching in his rear view mirror “at a high rate of speed.
The accident happened around 7 p.m. By 10:30 p.m., the MHP officer saw the defendant at the hospital, where he still exhibited signs of being drunk, and said he didn’t remember what happened. The driver’s preliminary blood alcohol test was 0.261 percent. The driver was charged with aggravated DUI and negligent endangerment.