On Wednesday at 1:30 a.m., a blue Subaru was eventually stopped after swerving within its lane near the Conoco gas station at Huffine and South Cottonwood.
Although the Bozeman driver, 24, blew a 0.00 on a breathalyzer test, he also gave consent for a blood alcohol test.
According to the sheriff deputy's report, a marijuana grinder and two pipes were visible when the driver got his registration from the jockey box.
He was cited for first offense driving under the influence of dangerous drugs and held at the county jail.
---
A 11:30 p.m. noise complaint got one man arrested for felony possession of LSD. An "unknown number of people were having a party" May 4 at the Central Park fishing access along the Belgrade Frontage Road. The Bozeman man, 41, was jailed and held without bond. He was also placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant from Bozeman City Court.
----
The moral of this story is if you have a pocket full of meth, make sure your headlights work.
A Bozeman driver, 54, was stopped on Jackrabbit Lane at the Flying J because his Chevy van had only one working headlight.
A subsequent pat-down search revealed two baggies of methamphetamine. The driver asked if he could get a break; the deputy said "no." The deputy also found heroin in the driver's sock. Said Chevy driver was also driving on a suspended license.