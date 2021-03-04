It took law enforcement a while to sort out the parties in this Gallatin Gateway altercation:
It was 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 26 when officers responded to a “fight in progress” call at 80504 Gallatin Road.
A witness had reported a couple fighting while parked on the side of the road and that a man was shoving a woman. Another witness reported that the woman was bleeding; a third witness said the same woman was crying and refused to speak.
After deputies arrived, the woman was checked out by paramedics on the scene, and refused medical treatment, but did ask to be taken to a nearby restroom, and was driven to the Gallatin Gateway Exxon.
It was then that the deputy sheriff on bathroom chauffeur duty discovered the woman he was waiting on was actually the alleged perpetrator of the assault.
Another deputy, interviewing the boyfriend, saw red marks on the back of the man’s head and face, allegedly inflicted by his girlfriend in the backseat. She had become angry and kicked him from the backseat as he drove. According to the sheriff’s report, the woman then got into the front seat and refused to leave but was eventually put back in the rear seat.
The woman, 42, was arrested for second offense domestic assault.
n n n
On Feb. 28 at 4:29 a.m., Gallatin County Sheriffs’ deputies were dispatched to a domestic assault call in the East River Rock Road area. The woman who called told dispatchers her boyfriend had beaten her up and was in the house with her. When the boyfriend grabbed the phone and it went dead, she called 911 again.
Deputies arrived at the address, and the boyfriend came out the door and said he guessed he was on his way to jail.
According to the deputy’s report, the woman said the two of them had been to a “gentlemen’s club” earlier in the evening and the defendant had gotten angry at her over her social media accounts.
When they were on their way home, she said he became so increasingly angry he tried to throw her phone out the Uber’s window and the Uber driver was forced to lock the car’s windows to stop it.
She further stated that when they finally got home, the defendant ripped her shirt off her and broke her phone when she tried to call 911.
The report states she was scratched and had bloody gums from being hit in the face. It also states that the residence’s bedroom was in disarray, with a broken lamp and broken bed.
The woman said that the defendant, 22, first became violent with her in December, and she had taken pictures of the assault but hadn’t called law enforcement. At that time, she said, he tried to throw her out of the house and ripped her shirt off her. She stated she is afraid of the defendant and has no local family or friends.
The defendant admitted he pushed and grabbed his girlfriend many times and that she told him to stop but he didn’t.
He was charged with first offense domestic assault and transported to the county jail.
n n n
It wasn’t much of a surprise when a “driving the wrong way on the freeway” report had the added ingredient of too much alcohol.
This incident started Feb. 24 at 1:05 a.m. along I-90 mile marker 292 in the Manhattan area.
The initial report came from a driver who reported having to slam on the brakes and swerve towards the freeway shoulder to avoid an eastbound driver in the westbound lanes of I-90.
According to the report, that silver Jeep Compass was located on the westbound freeway shoulder, facing east, by mile marker 297. When a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy hit his emergency flashers, the report states, the Jeep driver “accelerated to a high rate of speed in an attempt to elude me and another patrol unit on the scene.”
The deputy shadowed the wrong-way driver in the freeway eastbound lane, where the vehicle eventually stopped at the emergency turn-out past mile marker 298 near Belgrade.
The report states that when the driver, 25, exited her vehicle, she was slow, had trouble staying on her feet, smelled of alcohol and refused to give a breath sample.
She was cited for criminal endangerment for being intoxicated and driving the wrong way on the interstate.
n n n
A Big Sky snowbank kerfuffle ended with a second-offense DUI arrest.
The incident started in the Big Sky neighborhood of Rainbow Trout Run, with a noise complaint that a driver was revving her car loudly and “waking up the whole neighborhood.”
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy who showed up for a disabled vehicle call found skid marks across the road and a Chevy Blazer parked in a snowbank and perpendicular to the road.
The driver, 42, admitted she was going to jail, smelled of alcohol, and had an open can of Pabst Blue Ribbon in her vehicle. She declined to perform field sobriety tests but did agree to a blood/alcohol test.
n n n
On Feb. 24 at 6:50 p.m. Darwin W. Lumbattis III, 60, of Butte, was arrested near Manhattan on I-90 at mile marker 290 for second offense “driving with a revoked license” and third offense DUI. Bond for both offenses was set at $2,870.
n n n
It started out March 3 at 4 a.m. as a Chrysler Town & Country stopped on the railroad tracks on Jackrabbit Lane. It ended up as a Belgrade felony drug arrest.
A Belgrade police officer pulled behind the stopped car, which then sped off. When it finally stopped after traveling 36 mph in a 25 mph zone, the office noticed the driver, 46, was licking his lips, talking fast. The driver admitted he hadn’t slept in four days and “left his ID at home.”
According to the police report, a subsequent field sobriety test showed the driver was under the influence of something. A breath test came back negative, but when the subject was placed under arrest for being under the influence of drugs, “he had an angry outburst” and refused to provide a blood test. When taken to jail, an officer found a baggie of meth in his jacket breast pocket, the report said.
All in all, he was charged with felony possession of drugs and held without bond. The report says misdemeanor charges of DUI and driving with no license will be submitted to the county attorney.