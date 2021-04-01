Brian Alan Whittecar, 57, of Three Forks, was arrested March 29 for driving under the influence, third offense. He had been found passed out in his running truck, in front of the Plaza Bar at 5 p.m. He failed his field sobriety test, and was driven to the Manhattan Police Department, where he blew a 0.228 on the breathalyzer. He was held on $2,585 bond.
A 30-year-old Belgrade man was arrested March 29 for domestic assault and driving without a valid license.
According to the official report, a deputy responded to a domestic violence report at a Belgrade home at 3:30 a.m. The deputy arrested charged the man with punching a pregnant woman and breaking three separate doors to get at her while she was trying to keep him at bay. When the deputy asked the man how the things were broken in the house, the man replied that nothing was broken.
A 52-year-old Gallatin Gateway man was arrested March 30 for domestic assault after the victim in this case asked local school officials for help.
While the woman was talking to the responding deputies, the defendant called her a total of 12 times. The report stated the defendant had a lengthy history of physical violence and verbal abuse.
When asked about the abuse allegations, the defendant denied them. When confronted with recordings made of previous instances, he said he didn’t remember the instances. He was held at the county jail without bond.