East and West and Never the Twain Shall Meet: On April 5 at 7:45 p.m., Gallatin County sheriff’s deputies stopped a Bozeman woman, 32, who was driving east in the westbound lane near mile marker 288 on Interstate 90. Two deputies tried to stop and box her in; she stopped in the middle of I-90. She was taken to the Manhattan station and blew a 0.220 on the breathalyzer. She was initially cited for criminal endangerment, then with eluding a peace officer and first offense driving under the influence.
---
A Manhattan woman, 37, was cited March 31 after a one vehicle crash on Arden Drive. The police report said she was "lewd, inappropriate, antagonistic, combative, uncooperative and seemed to be out of touch with reality. According to the report, while she was being transported to the hospital she kept saying she wanted more meth and that she couldn't wait to get more meth.
She was so uncooperative that field sobriety tests weren't administered. She refused consent for blood alcohol tests.
She was eventually cited for first offense driving under the influence, second offense disorderly conduct, and first offense resisting arrest.
---
A Belgrade man, 37, was arrested March 31 for disorderly conduct and assault with a weapon. He is alleged to have pulled a knife on a co-worker while drinking with co-workers at their boss's home after hours.
---
An arrest warrant was issued April 1 for Hayden McCrea, 29, of Three Forks, for parole violations. According to probation filings, McCrea was in possession of 25 hunting and thumb assist knives and black powder. He missed probation appointments, lied about his whereabouts, and tested positive for meth.
---
Approaching midnight on April 2, Belgrade police responded to a call from a probation officer to check on a woman in the 300 block of 9th Street. Said subject, 44, was in possession of dangerous drugs including methamphetamine and in violation of her probation, according to court records. She was held without bond on a felony meth charge and for possessing drug paraphernalia.
---
A Belgrade man, 34, was arrested April 5 after running a red light at the intersection of West Main and West College in Bozeman. He refused both a breathalyzer test and a blood draw and was ultimately charged with first offense driving under the influence.
---
Harley Lane Wildman, 35, of Townsend, was arrested in Gallatin County on April 5 for possession of heroin. Wildman had an active $30,000 warrant for his arrest for violating his felony probation. He also gave the deputy a phony name. Wildman had been cited with violating five counts of his probation agreement. A revocation of that agreement was filed March 19 in the First Judicial District before Judge Kathy Seeley.
---
Rodney Edgar Branch II, 31, of Gallatin Gateway, had a “hold order” filed on his person for lying to his probation officer regarding his use of illegal drugs, according to court records. Recommended bond was $15,000.
---
It was a rare day here in Journalism Land: On Wednesday, March 7, there were absolutely no crime reports from the jail. Zilch, nada, none. Apparently everyone in the county either decided to behave on Tuesday – or no one got caught.