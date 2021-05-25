His mother must be so proud.
A Colorado man spent portions of two days being so obnoxious in West Yellowstone that local cops fielded numerous 911 calls from businesses and locals about him before finally giving him the bum’s rush him out of town.
Sean Peter Smith, 32, of Fort Collins, was eventually cited for driving on a revoked Colorado license; reckless driving; and disorderly conduct.
According to court documents, the locus of his antics was the downtown West Yellowstone intersection of State Highway 20 and Canyon Street. He was “loud, abusive, knowingly disturbing the peace, quarreling, screaming at the top of his voice, and yelling inappropriate sexual comments at passing women.”
That was just for starters.
The Wyoming officer found Smith and told him to stop what he was doing. Smith said he would; within two minutes the officer received another 911 call about Smith walking down the street doing more of the same.
The officer wrote that he turned around, found Smith again, and told him to leave his motel and stop bugging people. Smith said he would.
Court documents say Smith stated that he would leave, but he first planned to drive slowly through town playing his music loudly. The officer said no.
He then started slowly driving down Yellowstone Avenue with his emergency lights flashing and music playing loudly while weaving between lanes. He then opened his truck door, hung out of the vehicle and poured and drank something from a shot glass.
His “quarreling, loud and unusual noises, threatening, profane and abusive language” won him a disorderly conduct charge, on top of charges for reckless driving and driving with a revoked license.
He was ordered to appear in Bozeman Justice Court by May 24.
n n n
A Livingston woman was arrested on Belgrade’s Main Street for being “unconscious” in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle. She was parked in front of the local satellite office for the Department of Motor Vehicles and told the Belgrade officer she was there for her dose of methadone. She was cited for second offense misdemeanor driving while under the influence of drugs. According to court records, a later search of her person turned up a baggie of meth; her first ticket was torn up and she was instead charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
n n n
It started out as a disorderly conduct call and ended up with a bonfire full of lawn furniture and domestic assault and criminal mischief charges filed against Joseph Anthony Gaston, 47, of Three Forks.
During an argument, Gaston is accused of injuring the hand of one adult and spraying beer all over her. He also threw the victim’s lawn furniture onto a bonfire.
He was held without bond.
Gaston also has a bench warrant out for his arrest for a failure to appear on March 2021 charges, including first offense failure to carry proof of vehicle insurance, and first offense driving while his license was suspended or revoked. He was driving on an Arkansas license.
n n n
Mark Wayne Meeker, 55, of Gardiner, has a bench warrant out of Park County for his arrest. The referenced case dates back to November 2002.
n n n
Jourdan Lynn Dorvall, 33, has a bench warrant out of Whitehall City Court her arrest for theft.
n n n
A 22-year-old Big Timber man was arrested May 18 for aggravated first offense DUI after he was stopped in the parking lot of Belgrade’s Flying J truck stop.
The incident started around 11 p.m., with a citizen report of a drunk driver traveling westbound on Interstate 90, driving all over the road and onto the grass. The reporting party stopped following the driver when he exited at the Belgrade airport.
According to court records, a Gallatin County deputy saw the car turn into the truck stop, with pieces of door trim dragging on the ground, the side mirror ripped off and hanging by its wires, damage to the right front fender, and barbed wire hanging off the rear bumper.
The driver said he wasn’t aware of any damage to his car and that he’d had “a few beers after work.” He failed his field sobriety tests and subsequently blew a 0.209 breathalyzer sample. He was taken to jail and held on $1,085 bond.
n n n
Mushrooms are not necessarily your friend.
A Manhattan man, Dawsen Alexander Vanderby, 22, was arrested for the damage and mayhem he is alleged to have foisted upon the Belgrade Town Pump, 561 Business Hub Drive, early Wednesday morning.
According to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy, he answered the call to the Town Pump just after midnight on Wednesday and found the defendant’s car parked crosswise in a handicapped parking spot with the engine still running.
Vanderby was on the floor, disoriented, and said he had taken five mushrooms and consumed some alcoholic drinks before driving to the Town Pump.
He had knocked over a metal Monster drinks display, which fell into and broke a glass double-paned freezer door, and then grabbed a Dr. Pepper, opened it and threw it into the aisle.
The damage he is alleged to have caused is over the $1,500 felony limit and he was charged with felony criminal mischief. The report said he will also be charged with first offense DUI. He was held at the county jail with no bond.