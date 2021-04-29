On April 21, a Butte woman was charged with fourth offense DUI after a Montana Highway Patrolman witnessed her driving 40 mph on Interstate 90, weaving in and out of her lane, crossing the fog line multiple times and misusing her turn signals, according to court records.
Maria Jean Garcia, 41, was stopped on I-90 near Manhattan. She blew a breath sample of .107. She was also cited for first offense no insurance and first offense driving with a suspended license.
A female transient, 34, was arrested for punching a deputy sheriff in the head last Thursday at about 6:47 p.m. near the Manhattan South Road.
According to court records, a resident had reported a man and a woman fighting on the roadside. When the deputy approached, the woman, who was crying and had cuts on her arms and legs, attempted to get into a Chevy Silverado, in which alcohol containers (probably beer cans, but the report wasn’t clear) were visible.
The woman was agitated, crying, and attempted to walk pass the deputy, who grabbed her arm. The report said she punched him in the head, which got her taken down, handcuffed and put in a full body restraint because she refused to get into his patrol car.
The woman refused medical aid for the cuts she sustained before the deputy came on the scene as she was trying to run away and jump a barbed wire fence.
According to the report, she yelled at the deputy the entire time, and said she hadn’t wanted “to get beat that day,” regarding the altercation that prompted the call, so she took it out “on the cop.”
She was arrested and jailed for causing assault on a peace officer with minor or no bodily injury.
The Montana Highway Patrol took a call April 23 for a “traffic hazard” in the Gallatin Gateway area. That call turned out to be an alleged drunk driver, 26, from Michigan, whose car was pulled off the road facing the wrong direction with its headlights on.
He was driving a Cadillac licensed in Gallatin County.
He told the patrolman he thought he was in Wyoming and that his car had broken down and he was waiting for a tow. He admitted he was drinking beer while he was waiting, and he had an open container of marijuana that he said he got in Colorado.
He blew a .099 on a preliminary alcohol breath test, refused to supply a blood sample, and “became very upset and began cussing at the patrolman,” the report stated.
He was cited for first offense DUI; first offense no proof of insurance; and unlawful possession of an open container in a motor vehicle. He was taken to jail.
It was a Sunday afternoon in West Yellowstone, April 25, and the staff at the local Subway called the sheriff on a “suspicious female” – a 21-year-old New Mexico resident who had been loitering for more than an hour. The staff wanted her gone. The deputy who answered the call found a methamphetamine pipe in the woman’s belongings, and arrested her for possession of dangerous drugs, according to court records. She was taken to the county jail and held without bond.
A 42-year-old Belgrade man was arrested April 24 for domestic assault. His family had called 911 and locked him out of the house until a deputy sheriff arrived at 1:40 p.m. He was arrested for punching his father in the head and held at the county jail without bond.
A road rage incident with a Billings driver started at the I-90 Three Forks interchange and ended a week later in Manhattan.
A Gallatin County Sheriff deputy wrote in his report that he was stopped on April 20 by a driver who reported that a reckless, aggressive driver in a white Dodge Stealth had stopped at the Frontage Road and Exit 278, pointed a handgun at him and threatened to kill him.
Law enforcement was unable to find the driver until a week later, when Manhattan police located the car and driver, Jeret Michael Fischer, 27, who was arrested on an outstanding warrant. He was also driving on a suspended license.
He admitted to the road rage incident, according to the report, and was charged with assault with a weapon. He was jailed without bond.