Vehicles parked at three area trailheads – Cherry Creek, the M, and Peet’s Hill – were burgled by two “Hispanic-looking males” on May 9. The first report was at 1 p.m. at Peet’s Hill, when women returning from a hike realized their door lock had been drilled out and their credit cards were gone. Within 45 minutes, the owner of the cards was notified that $1,453.99 had just been charged on a card at Target.
At the same time, the county sheriff had been notified that another resident had the same done to her car at the Cherry Creek fishing access, and her cards were being used at Walmart to the tune of $828.65.
The county deputy viewed video at Walmart and subsequently located suspect Hassam Toro Biadayoli, 24, a transient from Argentina, who was wearing the exact same clothes as the suspect on surveillance video at both Target and Walmart.
Another suspect was with him, but has not yet been apprehended. The stolen credit cards were used mostly to buy VISA gift cards.
While officers were investigating the card usage at Walmart, a third call came in concerning a similar break-in at the M trail.
That caller said he and his wife were both missing credit and debit cards, and that a total of $3,169 had been charged to them.
According to Loss Prevention at Walmart, Toro was seen swiping the allegedly stolen cards 16 times.
Toro refused to comment without an attorney present. He was shown on surveillance video from both stores, using cards from the three separate robberies.
The grand total of $5,450 spent on the card, plus an unknown amount of cash taken from the three vehicles, far surpassed the minimum of $1,500 needed for a felony theft charge.
A Butte driver, 32, tangled with a cattle guard and lost. She was reported stuck halfway on the on ramp and the cattle guard on the westbound I-90 Logan interchange, an action that made the reporting party wonder if the driver might be under the influence.
It appeared she might be. The May 5 traffic stop at 10:30 a.m. resulted in the driver blowing a .000 breath sample although she appeared to be impaired. A search of the Toyota Corolla uncovered a glass bong and suspected methamphetamine, according to court records.
The driver was ticketed for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and misdemeanor driving under the influence.
Gallatin County Justice Court issued a bench warrant for Helena resident Daniel Ryan Papich, 42, for failure to appear. He was cited by the Montana Highway Patrol for first offense DUI; negligent vehicular assault; no liability insurance; and driving while revoked.
Anaconda-Deer Lodge Justice Court issued a bench warrant for Bandy Ali Butterfly Yates, 37, for failure to appear. She was ticketed for fourth offense driving without insurance; first offense driving under the influence of dangerous drugs; and first offense and speeding on the interstate.
Her last known address was Gallatin Gateway.
A Bozeman police officer answered a call May 8 at the C’mon Inn on East Valley Center Road and found himself in the middle of a domestic disturbance.
At about 9 p.m., multiple callers from the motel reported a domestic assault in progress and a child yelling “Stop it, stop it, you’re hurting mommy.”
The officer found the woman in question, who was bloodied and had visible bruising from a both-hands attempt to strangle her, according to court records.
Her “boyfriend,” 51, was arrested and jailed for assault on a minor; assault with a weapon for pulling a knife on the woman he allegedly assaulted; and strangulation.
According to the police report, the man had been drinking that night and became irritated at the 5-year-old and then threatened her. When her mother stepped in to protect the child, he pulled a knife on the woman. When she managed to get it away from him, he threatened to “Kill you, b----h.”
The man then attempted a rear chokehold strangle, before switching to the two-handed method.
The little girl told the policeman that the man got mad at her during dinner and threatened to hurt her.
The man had to be forced to the ground to be handcuffed, and screamed obscenities at the officer while being read his Miranda rights. He was served with a restraining order and booked into the jail with no bond.
Thomas R. Wojtowicz, 49, of Big Sky was arrested May 7 for fourth offense driving under the influence.
At 1 a.m., a citizen called the sheriff’s office and reported a man “crawling from a restaurant” to his car. According to court records, he said he was waiting for his girlfriend to pick him up; when called, she said she hadn’t heard from him. Because he was sitting in the driver’s seat and had the car keys in view on the dashboard, he was arrested for being in actual physical control of his vehicle, constituting a DUI.
He failed his field sobriety tests and refused to provide a breath sample. A warrant was approved for a blood test. His license was seized and suspended.
A bench warrant for failure to appear was issued for William Allan Arscott, 32, of Three Forks. He was originally charged with first offense DUI; driving without insurance; first offense driving without a license (although he apparently had never had a driver’s license); two charges of a revocation of a suspended sentence; and contempt.
A Belgrade-area man who made the news April 15 for allegedly wandering his neighborhood in body armor while threatening his neighbors with a rifle, had his case kicked up to District Court.
On April 29, John Skipper’s case was transferred from Justice Court to 18th Judicial District Court of Judge Rienne McElyea, where he is scheduled for an initial hearing June 6. At the time he was arrested for felony assault with a rifle and held without bond.
According to court documents, the 4 p.m. incident on the 5600 block of Foster Lane started when Skipper became irritated with a neighbor who confronted him after he backed over another neighbor’s mailbox.
There was some initial confusion over Skipper’s address. He has a Belgrade ZIP code, but lives outside the Belgrade city limits, some two miles south of the Springhill Church just east of the Saddleback, in an area old-time residents refer to as the Decker District.
County dispatch had received numerous calls concerning Skipper, who was seen driving a dark SUV and backing into his neighbor’s mailbox.
The first neighbor is reported to have stopped her car to confront Skipper over the mailbox, but his response was to “yell curse words at her in return” and then reach toward a rifle case in his car.
She reported that as she drove away, she saw him in her rear view mirror, raising the rifle and pointing it at her.
The neighborhood was put under a shelter-in-place order for a few hours.
The first neighbor then warned approaching neighbors to steer clear of the area because of Skipper and his gun.
The report states that Skipper told another neighbor he just had the gun on his shoulder.
He was arrested April 15 for felony assault with a rifle.
He was then released on his own recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the first neighbor.
He originally had a April 30 court date on whether or not his case would be transferred to district court. According to court paperwork, it was transferred April 29.