Corey Dwayne Gustafson, 32, listed with both Manhattan and Three Forks addresses, is accused of taking a chainsaw to his girlfriend’s tires, and that was just the start of the evening. That was Feb. 28, 2021, and now, two months later, Gustafson now has two bench warrants out for his arrest on a whole handful of charges.
To back up: Dispatch informed a patrol deputy of a hit-and-run vehicle that had been located at the Three Forks Ponds, with the possible defendant possibly also under the influence of meth. The complainant stated that Gustafson side-swiped her car in Milligan Canyon and broke off her mirror, then chainsawed her tire. The deputy found Gustafson at the Blackford Fishing Access off Norris Road. According to court records, he told the deputy that he was the real victim of his girlfriend’s hit-and-run, and that he did take a chainsaw to her tire.
His vehicle was seized pending a search warrant for methamphetamine. According to the bench warrant, he has had his driver’s license suspended in multiple states.
By the time the evening was over, he had been cited with second offense driving with a suspended license; criminal mischief; seatbelt violation; operating without liability insurance; criminal possession of drug paraphernalia; and now, almost three months later, three separate charges of contempt of court.
n n n
An Ohio man, John Samer Narouze, 21, was arrested on multiple charges May 18 for trashing the inside of the Four Corners Town Pump on Norris Road.
The incident started earlier in the evening when dispatch was alerted to a “suspicious man” in a local subdivision but couldn’t locate him. The 2 a.m. call from the Town Pump reported a “middle Eastern man behind the counter throwing things.” When the deputy got there, according to court records, Narouze was busy behind the counter eating a hot dog, threatened to throw it at the deputy, was told he would be arrested if he did so, threw the hot dog, and was arrested. He repeatedly said his name was “Dave.’ He was arrested for obstructing justice.
Damage the deputy catalogued included thrown alcohol containers, which had broken open, throughout the store; salad thrown on the floor; energy drinks poured on the counter; cans of chewing tobacco strewn throughout; and “general mayhem in almost every area of the store.”
The defendant’s true name was ascertained from his Ohio vehicle registration. He was charged with disorderly conduct; theft; obstruction of justice; and criminal mischief. He was held without bond.
n n n
A Manhattan man had his probation rescinded May 12 after he was searched by Manhattan police officers and found in possession of methamphetamine and meth paraphernalia.
According to court records, James Richter, 42, was found with meth, unused syringes, a lighter and swabs. He was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs and its accoutrements and held without bond in the county jail.
n n n
A complaint of a possible domestic assault ended with Jeremiah John Worm being charged with second offense domestic assault.
According to the May 14 sheriff’s report, the defendant, drunk, tried to get in bed with his longtime girlfriend, who wasn’t interested. He then pushed her to the ground and attempted to smother her with blankets.
Eventually a third party called the sheriff on the defendant, who was jailed with no bond.
n n n
Thomas Joel Dechaine, 27, of Hallelujah Lane in Belgrade, was charged May 15 for fourth offense DUI. He was stopped near the intersection of North 19th and Springhill Road after a Bozeman police officer observed him drifting over the fog line, turning without signaling, and cutting off other drivers.
According to court records, he blew a .221 on a breathalyzer. A later breath test measured his breath alcohol content as .184. He was arrested and held without bond.
n n n
On May 14, a Belgrade police officer stopped Bozeman resident Emery Marcus Hawkes, 64, for fourth offense DUI in the area around Albertsons grocery. The officer alleged that Hawkes was weaving within his lane, driving with “short jerky motions,” and going about 10 miles over the speed limit.
He was eventually pulled over near the Stockman Bank. Field tests indicated he was drunk, but he refused to supply a breath sample until he was driven to the police department where he blew a .132 in the department’s breathalyzer, according to court records. He was also cited for not having mud flaps on his vehicle. He was taken to jail and held without bond.
---
Thomas A. Evola, 51, was followed through a few parking lots on West Madison, finally ending up in the McDonald’s parking lot. He was initially stopped because his registration had expired last August.
According to court records, Evola flunked field sobriety tests and refused to submit to a breathalyzer test. He was taken to the Belgrade Police Department, where the breathalyzer recorded his breath alcohol content at .084. He was arrested for fourth offense DUI and held without bond.
---
Clinton Ros Durham, 35, a Belgrade transient, was arrested May 15 for felony possession of dangerous drugs, resisting arrest, and parking on the wrong side of the street.
According to police reports, the incident started when Durham refused to exit his car, refused to put his hands behind his back, and refused to be handcuffed.
It eventually took two Bozeman cops to restrain and search Durham. When marijuana and glass pipes were discovered in his pants, he told the officers he had found the pants in the road and only the marijuana was his. After the search, he refused to get in the patrol car. Later, when he had been wrestled into the car and it was at the jail, he then refused to get out of the patrol car. A glass pipe in his possession tested positive for meth.