A Bozeman man, 20, was arrested April 28 in the Gallatin Gateway area for first offense DUI after he failed to negotiate a turn from Stucky Road onto Gooch Hill Road. Around 9 p.m. he drove into a ditch, submerged his Subaru Legacy in water, and passed out in the driver’s seat, according to court records. Although he insisted he had consumed only one Twisted Tea, his breath sample registered a 0.17. He was transported to the county jail.
A request for baby-sitting help by a Belgrade woman ended up getting her stepfather arrested for domestic assault.
On April 28 around 6 p.m., Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies answered a call at Heights Circle in Belgrade. According to the incident report, the victim asked her mother and stepfather to care for her daughter for a bit, but when the stepfather, 51, showed up, he yelled at her and grabbed her around the throat. He was arrested for domestic assault and held at the jail without bond.
Hayden McRea, 28, of Three Forks, had his probation revoked for testing positive for methamphetamine and lying about it. According to court records, he previously tested positive for meth on March 28, admitted it, posted bond, and then tested positive again April 8.
Jeret Michael Fischer, 27, who made the April 29 Belgrade News for an alleged road rage episode near Three Forks, now has an arrest warrant posted out of the Great Falls Justice Court. That was initially filed Dec. 11, 2020, for driving with a suspended/revoked license. He had earlier made the Montana Department of Corrections list of “Escapees & Absconders” for running out on a Butte Probation Department warrant for a May 2020 forgery charge.
On April 29, a Bozeman police officer with the Missouri River Drug Task Force initiated a search warrant on a home on 13th Street in Belgrade, finding more than a pound of methamphetamine and $4,700.
According to court records, two adults and five children aged 7 to 9 years old were in the house. At least two of the children were related to a woman, 28, who was arrested for child endangerment.
A Gallatin Gateway dispute ended up with a man arrested for a domestic assault against his brother and his wife. According to court records, the April 29 incident apparently was a continuation of a brouhaha that occurred after the defendant, William Samuel Shelton, 45, cut the hair off his niece’s horse. When questioned about the earlier horsehair episode, Shelton said he didn’t remember it. He was charged with two counts of domestic assault and given a 72-hour no contact order.
This was a neighborly dispute that wasn’t that neighborly:
A deputy answered a call April 29 at Lancelot Lane, a trailer court southeast of Four Corners. Around 1:30 p.m., the defendant Dorothy Ann Riley ran her car over the feet of a neighbor.
Ninety minutes earlier, the same deputy had answered a call in the first chapter of this neighborly spat at the same address. The deputy told the man who was about to have his feet run over how to get a restraining order against Riley, 74.
Just 25 minutes after that, the deputy was called back.
The same man the officer had spoken to during the earlier incident said Riley had driven past him on the wrong side of the road, hit him with her side mirror, and then ran over his feet. Both feet had tire tracks marks on the top of them.
According to the deputy’s report, the victim was standing in the road, some 6 to 8 feet from the curb, so that there was not enough width in the roadway to safely operate a car. A neighbor across the street said she didn’t see Riley hit the victim with her mirror but did witness her running over his feet.
The deputy had to return later to find Riley at home. According to the report, when she was told the victim alleged she had run over his feet, she replied: “That’s terrible, maybe if he didn’t jump in front of it, it wouldn’t have happened.”
When told she was going to be arrested, she tried to close the door on the deputy. He forced the door open, and she hit him “three or four times.”
She was then cited for criminal endangerment and for driving on the wrong side of the road. She also was driving with an expired Idaho license, the report said.
An incident April 29 at Amsterdam and Thorpe roads looked hinky enough to a patrolling deputy that he eventually pulled over a driver who made various twists and turns through River Rock, Amsterdam, and West Shore Drive, in “an attempt to avoid law enforcement.”
According to court records, the “highly intoxicated passenger” in the car said the pair had been at the Cat’s Paw. The driver, 34, flunked his field sobriety tests and refused to provide a breath sample. His driver’s license was already suspended for a refusing a test after DUI arrest on March 31. He was further charged with driving while suspended. A search warrant was granted for a blood alcohol sample and he was taken to the hospital.
The Montana Department of Corrections wants Cullen Patrick Buckley, 28, picked up for probation violations. Two misdemeanors were tacked onto the rap sheet: ignoring a restraining order and daring a woman to call the cops, and obstructing justice for engaging the police “in a lengthy foot pursuit.”
Shay Alexander McPhee, 28, was stopped in the parking lot of the Town Pump on Jackrabbit Lane and Norris Road because the deputy recognized him and knew his license was suspended. According to court report, McPhee admitted it had been suspended since he was 18. He was arrested for driving with a suspended license. In another matter, he was earlier charged with hunting without landowner permission, first offense, and trespass for walking down the Rail Link railroad tracks at Headwaters State Park.
A May 2 fishing trip up Johnson Canyon Road ended with two Belgrade men being charged with domestic assault charges for trying to strangle their girlfriends.
According to the incident report, Isiah Christopher Rockne, 21, got upset with his girlfriend after a day of fishing and drinking and tried to strangle her as he drove them back to town that night.
When he briefly got out of the car, she locked him out, eventually let him back in, and then he strangled her with both hands. She called 911 and Rockne left with the friends with which they were fishing.
He was charged with strangulation and issued a 72-hour restraining order.
Around 9 p.m. that night, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s office advised the Montana Highway patrol of a car that left the scene of the above assault.
It was found by an MHP trooper at Jackrabbit and Glider lanes. Rockne was a passenger in that car and was arrested for the above-stated offenses. The driver, Micah Andrew Parton, 21, was arrested for second offense DUI, as records showed his first DUI conviction was just six months earlier. He refused field sobriety and breath tests. A search warrant was granted for a blood sample.
Matthew Scott Visscher, 35, of 27901 Norris Road, was cited May 2 for assault on a clerk at the Four Corners Town Pump. According to the incident report, video from the Town Pump showed Visscher “in the victim’s face and then shoved him” into the counter. He was held at the jail on $500 bond.
The state Department of Corrections issued a “pick up and hold” order for Michael Thomas Bishop, 34, of Sitting Bull Road in Big Sky, on a probation violation, to wit, having nine guns in a safe in his residence, while forbidden to possess firearms.
Davien Jason Vencil, 37, of Three Forks, was involved in a car crash, after which he left his car in the ditch and attempted to hide in a field from the Montana Highway Patrolman. According to the incident report, Vencil came out of hiding after the patrolman left but just before a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy showed up and found him standing next to his crashed car in the ditch., at Madison Road and Kilgore Lane.
Multiple opened cans of alcoholic beverage were found in his car, the report stated. He was “staggering ... swaying ...antagonistic, combative, and had mood swings.” He refused to consent to field sobriety tests and to a breath test.
Vencil was cited for fourth offense DUI; a seatbelt violation; being a habitual offender; third offense driving without no insurance; possession of open alcoholic beverages; and obstructing a peace officer.