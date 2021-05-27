Mushrooms are not necessarily your friend.
A Manhattan man, Dawsen Alexander Vanderby, 22, was arrested for the damage and mayhem he is alleged to have foisted upon the Belgrade Town Pump, 561 Business Hub Drive, early Wednesday morning.
According to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy, he answered the call to the Town Pump just after midnight on Wednesday and found the defendant's car parked crosswise in a handicapped parking spot with the engine still running.
Vanderby was on the floor, disoriented, and said he had taken five mushrooms and consumed some alcoholic drinks before driving to the Town Pump.
He had knocked over a metal Monster drinks display, which fell into and broke a glass double-paned freezer door, and then grabbed a Dr. Pepper, opened it and threw it into the aisle.
The damage he is alleged to have caused is over the $1,500 felony limit and he was charged with felony criminal mischief. The report said he will also be charged with first offense DUI. He was held at the county jail with no bond.