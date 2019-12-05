Cosmic Pizza is now open on Main Street in downtown Belgrade.
Belgrade’s expanded menu will include Cosmic’s signature pizzas and sandwiches. Also featured will be pizza by the slice, which owners hope will be popular with neighboring business people and high school students.
The restaurant plans to employ about 20 part-time and full-time workers.
Owners hope the shop will fill the niche for another affordable, family-friendly place to eat in Belgrade. The dining room is decorated to attract families and provide a fun atmosphere.
Current hours will be:
Monday, Tuesday 3-9 a.m.
Wednesday 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
Thursday, Friday, Saturday 11 a.m.–10 p.m.
Sunday 3-8 p.m.
Delivery will be coming soon.
–staff report