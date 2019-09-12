Gallatin County will host listening sessions this week as part of its effort to update its growth policy.
The policy, which was created in 2003, helps the county make land-use decisions related to issues like subdivision approvals and zoning regulations. The existing policy includes demographic projections through 2030 and lists goals like minimizing the impact of development on the environment, preserving agricultural land and protecting public health and safety.
“As the fastest growing county in Montana, the area has experienced significant change in the last 15 years and the growth policy needs to be updated to reflect current conditions and to provide guidance on future growth and development,” the county said in a news release.
The new policy will incorporate information the county collects at listening sessions, which are:
• Thursday at the Bozeman Public Library, 626 E. Main St., from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
• Thursday at Monforton School, 6001 Monforton School Road, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Those interested in attending a listening session should RSVP at www.envisiongallatin.com, where there is information about the growth policy update and where the residents can also take a survey. A shorter mobile survey can be found on www.menti.com using the access code 13-69-70.