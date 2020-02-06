Landowners have until March 16 to submit applications to Montana Fish, Wildlife, & Parks for enrollment in the Unlocking Public Lands Program to be eligible for up to $3,000 in tax credits.
The Unlocking Public Lands program is designed to provide recreational public access to state or federal land where no legal public access currently exists.
In exchange for access across the private lands, landowners will receive a tax credit in the amount of $750 per agreement and up to a maximum of $3,000 tax credit per year. Landowners decide how the public may cross their private property and may limit access to foot traffic only.
While Montana contains nearly 29 million acres of public land, much of this land requires landowner permission to cross private land to reach the adjoining state or federal land.
More information about the program, including enrollment criteria and the application form, can be found at http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/hunterAccess/unlockingPublicLands/.
–Montana State Parks, Montana FWP