Montanans who have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for rent and mortgage payment assistance, but time is running out to apply for the monthly assistance. The Montana Department of Commerce announced Wednesday all applications must be received by Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Montana Housing will provide payments to landlords or mortgage service providers the difference between 25 percent of the household’s reduced net monthly income, up to $2,000 a month. Household income limits range from $75,000-$125,000. Montanans who receive other forms of housing assistance are not eligible.
For more information and to apply visit COVIDRELIEF.MT.GOV. If you need help applying for Emergency Housing Assistance, email NeighborWorks Montana at covidrelief@nwmt.org or call 406.604.4500.
