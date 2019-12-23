Delta Air Lines will convert seasonal service between Bozeman and the airline’s largest hub in Atlanta, GA to daily, year-round service beginning July 6, 2020 utilizing a 160-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
“Delta Air Lines has been a long-time partner of ours and we’re extremely excited to see them expand BZN-ATL service to daily year-round next summer,” said Scott Humphrey, Deputy Airport Director.
“Expanding this service from Bozeman means that customers are always just one stop away from hundreds of destinations around the globe through Delta’s largest hub in Atlanta, in addition to the service and connections we offer to our hubs in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Salt Lake City and Seattle,” said Scott Santoro, Delta’s Vice President – Los Angeles and West Sales.