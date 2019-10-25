Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs by family members and visitors, including children and teens. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
To address this problem, DEA and partner organizations have set up Drug Take Back Days when the public can bring unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs for safe disposal, no questions asked and at no cost to them. Last April, 4113 pounds of drugs were collected in Montana; a total of 40,524 pounds have been collected over the course of seventeen Drug Take Back Days. All drugs gathered are incinerated by the DEA.
You can get rid of any expired or unused drugs at the Drug Take Back Day, October 26, including pills, capsules, and patches. Bring them to the Gallatin Valley Mall between 10am and noon. This is an opportunity to safely and anonymously empty out your medicine cabinet of drugs that have expired or that you don’t need any more, including over-the-counter drugs and prescription drugs that contain controlled substances.
Collection bins for disposing of expired or unused drugs at other times can be found in the Law and Justice Center lobby, police departments, and the Highland Park Pharmacy.
MSU Police has a takeback spot located in the lobby of the Huffman Building, on the corner of South Seventh Avenue and Kagy Boulevard, and people can drop off prescriptions 24 hours a day.