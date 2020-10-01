Bozeman Health announced plans to continue expansion of locally available pediatric specialty medicine and behavioral health services, made possible by a charitable gift to Bozeman Health Foundation of $4 million from local residents Tim and Carmen Sheehy.
This new $4 million contribution is in addition to a $200,000 gift made earlier this year by the family in support of the neonatal intensive care unit, set to open later this fall at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
“This generous donation is the largest gift received in Bozeman Health Foundation’s history and will establish the Sheehy Center of Pediatric Excellence, or SCOPE, at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital,” officials said.