Montana State University’s TechLink Center has been awarded a federal grant to expand its assistance to technology-related businesses across Montana.
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced on Aug. 27 that it had awarded a Federal and State Technology Partnership Program grant for $125,000 to fund TechLink’s Montana Innovation Partnership.
Montana is one of 24 states to receive a FAST grant for the upcoming fiscal year. Grants are awarded through a competitive application process. Proposals were reviewed by a panel of representatives from the Small Business Administration, NASA, the Missile Defense Agency, U.S. Navy Office of Naval Research and the National Institutes of Health. Montana has received this grant in seven of the last nine years.
“Montana State University is dedicated to expanding high-tech development and entrepreneurial opportunities in Montana,” said Brett Cusker, executive director of TechLink. “FAST funding will help more Montana companies focused on high-risk technology successfully compete for important seed capital through the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.”
TechLink will use the FAST grant to provide training, outreach, proposal development tools and expert technical assistance to Montana tech startups. Advanced workshops and applicant resources will further help businesses in rural areas and those owned by women and socially or economically disadvantaged inventors participate in the SBIR/STTR programs.
The MSU TechLink Center is integrated with MSU’s land-grant mission and economic development outreach. In addition to its SBIR outreach program, TechLink is the Department of Defense’s national partnership intermediary for technology transfer. The center also manages MSU’s Technology Transfer Office and a software engineering and analysis laboratory.
To learn more about the Montana Innovation Partnership or to request services, please visit: https://montanainnovationpartnership.org or email MTIP program manager Ann Peterson at ann.peterson@montana.edu.