First Interstate Bank branches across Montana and the First Interstate Foundation recently awarded a $200,000 donation to MSU Bozeman.
Funds will help defray the cost of Montana State’s new $16 million Complex and Academic Center. The University plans to break ground on the project in the spring of 2020.
Specifically, First Interstate’s donation will help the University build a new Conference – Group Study Room in the Bobcat Academic Center. Upon completion, the new space will be named the First Interstate Bank Conference – Group Study Room.
“MSU plays an integral role in the economic vitality, growth, and success of our community,” said Scott Levandowski, First Interstate Bank Gallatin Market President. “We’re proud to get behind an institution of higher learning that cultivates talent, enriches lives, and promotes the people and promise of our tomorrow.”
