First Interstate Bank and its foundation recently donated $25,000 to various nonprofit organizations in the Gallatin Valley to support our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are dedicated to helping those in need,” said Scott Levandowski, Gallatin Valley Market President. “At First Interstate, we value and understand the importance of giving and connecting with our community, especially in a time like this.”
The recipients, who all support our vulnerable populations, include organizations in Bozeman, Ennis, Gardiner, Belgrade, and Livingston. The nonprofits awarded funds include the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, Blueprint House, the Madison Valley Caring & Sharing Food Bank, the Bozeman Senior Center, the Gardiner Food Pantry (Gardiner, MT), the Ennis Senior Center (Ennis), the Belgrade Senior Center (Belgrade), the Livingston Food & Resource Center, and the Bozeman Area Community Foundation.
Since March 1, 2020, First Interstate has donated over $500,000 to COVID-19-related relief and support across its six-state footprint.
