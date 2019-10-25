Montana State University Extension’s Solid Finances webinar series will teach adult financial education in 13 sessions starting Oct. 30.
The 2019-2020 schedule of free webinars includes sessions on student loans, retirement planning, financial stress, home buying, estate planning and other topics.
The first session, “Home Buying Jargon: What Do I Need to Know?” will take place Wednesday Oct. 30 from 12:05 to 12:55 p.m. To make sessions easily accessible, all Solid Finances webinars are scheduled for the lunch hour.
This year’s program will include several expert speakers. MSU Extension economics associate specialist Joel Schumacher and professor and family economics specialist Marsha Goetting, along with North Dakota State University’s Carrie Johnson, will share their economics expertise to address some new topics. For a complete schedule, visit: http://solidfinances.msuextension.org/schedule.html.
Hundreds of Montanans and others from across the county have participated in this award-winning program that has been offering financial education opportunities for more than a decade.
The webinar series is free, and is accessible in two ways:
People may register for the webinar series to obtain a login ID, then view the live sessions from their computer. To register, visit http://solidfinances.msuextension.org/ and follow registration instructions.
All sessions will be available as archives on the Solid Finances website: http://solidfinances.msuextension.org/pastrecordings.html.
For more information about the Solid Finances webinar series, contact Schumacher at 406-994-6637 or jschumacher@montana.edu.