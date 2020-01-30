Accounting students from Montana State University’s Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship are offering free help preparing tax returns for students and individuals or couples who made less than $54,000 last year.
The 2020 help sessions will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on the following dates: Feb. 5, 12, 19, 24; March 4, 9, 11. In addition, one session will be held on Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. All sessions will be held in Room 211 of Jabs Hall on the MSU campus. Tax assistance for international individuals and couples begins Wednesday, Feb. 12.
An appointment is required for all sessions. Participants should visit www.schedulicity.com/scheduling/MVKWD3 to view and book available appointments. Participants should make only one appointment; if individuals make multiple bookings, they will be removed from all scheduled appointments. A small number of nonscheduled individuals will also be accepted each evening.
At the sessions, upper-division and graduate accounting students will be available to prepare federal and state income tax returns and answer tax questions. Free electronic filing will be available for most 1040 forms.
Individuals who are interested in free tax preparation assistance should bring their 2019 W-2 forms, Forms 1099, Forms 1095-A, B or C (Affordable Care Act statements), other tax documents, photo identification, social security cards for each person listed on the return and copies of their 2018 tax returns, if available. International students and employees should also bring their passports and visas.
The student accounting volunteers are part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, program, which was established by the Internal Revenue Service to assist people who may find it difficult to pay for tax preparation services. The program also gives accounting students practical experience.
For more information, email vita@montana.edu.