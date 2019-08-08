Area residents interested in joining the fight against Alzheimer’s are invited to a “Meet and Greet” in Belgrade on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Belgrade Holiday Inn.
Valerie Jahner of the Alzheimer’s Association said the event will serve as the kick-off for residents of Belgrade, Manhattan and Three Forks who would like to be involved in the Gallatin Valley’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in September.
The annual walk is part of the world’s largest movement to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. According to the Association, more than 21,000 people currently are living with Alzheimer’s in Montana alone, with over 50,000 family members providing their care.
Information about local resources for Alzheimer’s patients and their families will be available at the “Meet and Greet.” Drinks and light appetizers provided by Edgewood Memory Care will be served.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Bozeman will take place on Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Bozeman Pond. More information is available at www.alz.org/walk or by calling (800) 272-3900.